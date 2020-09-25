Eleven Northern California student activist groups will hold an online conference at 3 p.m., Sept. 27, to discuss racial justice, climate change, and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations involved in the “This is Change” webinar include Bay Area Student Activists, Students for Social Change, Youth Vs. Apocalypse, Citizens Climate Lobby NorCal Youth Action Team, Elephant in the Room Project, Oakland School for the Arts Mental Health Club, All in One: Success in Advocacy, the Dublin Inclusion Project, Climate NOW, Dublin Political Coalition, and Dublin High School’s Black Student Union.
Speakers will take questions during the Zoom-based conference with the goal of greater youth activism and promoting northern California's role in creating sociopolitical change.
The conference can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85496607318 or https://tinyurl.com/ThisIsChangeSummit. For more information, contact Ananya Varshneya, a senior at Dublin High School and founding chairperson of the Dublin Political Coalition, at ananya.varshneya@gmail.com.