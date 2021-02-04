In a unanimous vote last Wednesday, the Dublin Youth Advisory Committee agreed to assist in promoting the Tri-Valley Virtual Teen Job and Career Fair.
The committee convened over a Zoom call for their monthly meeting led by Chair Saanya Goel.
Dublin Recreation Coordinator Henry Siu presented plans for a virtual teen job and career fair put on by the cities of Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville along with the Dublin/San Ramon Women’s Club.
Last year the annual job fair was held at the San Ramon senior center and attracted approximately 300 attendees and 35 employers, according to Siu. This year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers have decided to continue the tradition in a virtual capacity.
“Teens will have the opportunity to view and research available jobs in their city, participate in resume writing and interview technique workshops and to interact with various career panelists,” said Siu.
The fair will be held on Saturday, March 6, and electronic flier invites will be distributed to students of Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville middle schools and high schools.
Organizers of the job fair requested for the members of the Dublin Youth Advisory Committee to help them further promote this resource to interested students.
Committee Member Kunal Khaware motioned to approve, Committee Member Mannat Dhot seconded his motion, and the voting members of the committee passed the motion in a unanimous vote.
The Youth Advisory Committee also received a report on volunteer opportunities at Dublin’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities from Bridget Amaya, assistant director of parks and community services.
According to Amaya, the City of Dublin is planning on holding a week-long celebration consisting of smaller events during the week of St. Patrick’s Day. The city is opting for this plan rather than their traditional, large St. Patrick’s Day celebration in an effort to keep any gatherings smaller and safer.
Amaya said the plans for these events have to be “very fluid and can be changed at any moment based on the state health department regulations.”
These celebrations require community volunteers to help with preparations and organization. Amaya said the volunteer opportunities will be socially distanced and would include tasks such as filling swag bags and decorating.
At this point there is no set schedule for the week, so Amaya simply asked the committee members to consider setting aside time to help the city continue one of its most cherished traditions.
The committee ended the meeting with a discussion about the Youth and Senior Advisory Subcommittee’s plans for the April Dublin Benefit Concert. However, they decided to table their discourse for a future meeting once more concrete plans developed.
For more information on the Dublin Youth Advisory Committee, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/87/Youth-Advisory-Committee.