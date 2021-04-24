Three Livermore teachers have received grants from the Zeta Mu chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma International.
Zeta Mu, in Livermore, awards small grants each spring to Tri-Valley teachers in their first three years of teaching.
In her application, Gail Carbonaro, a fourth-grade teacher at Joe Michell School, said she would use the grant to buy an adjustable floor chair for students to use during silent reading time and an educational game system called Wireless Eggspert 2.4.
Faith Streeter, a fifth-grade teacher at Jackson Avenue Elementary School said she would use the grant to purchase objects, knows as classroom manipulatives, to engage students in hands-on learning of mathematics.
Samantha Trask, who teaches third grade at Junction Avenue School, said she would use her grant to buy classroom manipulatives and books for a classroom library.
“It is so gratifying to be in the presence of excited, enthusiastic, new teachers,” said Zeta Mu co-president Sue Carling. “By awarding these grants, we are able to be a small part of helping their dreams grow as they begin their careers.”
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international society that promotes personal and professional growth of women in education. (Courtesy of Patricia J. Boyle.)