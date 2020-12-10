REGIONAL — Following a consultant’s advice during a study session on strategic planning for flood-control projects, one Zone 7 Water Agency director expressed skepticism.
Held online Dec. 2, the study session featured a presentation by Derek Larsen, a principal at Larsen Wurzel Associates (LWA) in Sacramento. After Larsen provided his recommendations for a two-phase strategic plan at an estimated cost of $750,000 to $1.5 million, longtime board member Sandy Figuers challenged him.
“You are asking us to spend $1 milliton to $2 million on bureaucratic doublespeak,” said Figuers.
Larsen’s recommendations came on the heels of a meeting with the board last September, when he took comments and fashioned them into a Request For Proposal (RFP) for a consultant to write up a strategic plan. Larsen’s recommendations include: an overview of the big picture for phase one; and a second phase with a focus on flood project planning, including finance planning. At the time, the board had agreed that it would not try to revamp the existing Stream Management Master Plan, but start from the ground up. Larsen expects to be able to go out for proposals from consultants after the holidays.
After the presentation, Figuers further stated that Larsen’s recommendation to look at climate change amounted to reviewing data from the last 10 years, which were heavy with drought.
“Drought is the opposite of flooding, and studying those climate factors is a waste of time,” said Figuers. “Droughts won’t predict the one great challenging flood.”
Figuers said that Zone 7 already conducts flood control by planning a chain of quarries that will be abandoned and then used to store fast-mounting storm waters. Larsen responded to say Zone 7 needed to have a vision and then carry it out.
“Zone 7 needs to look ahead and see where the opportunities are,” he said.
Still not convinced, Figuers pointed out that Zone 7 discovered the quarry solution.
“Why pay someone else to do that thinking?” Figuers challenged.
Director Sarah Palmer’s answer to Figuers’ question was that the Zone 7 staff, though good, is very busy and doesn’t have the time to do such a wide-scope study. Other directors agreed with her.
Larsen stated that the vision-first, project-second order of a two-phase plan can enable Zone 7 to create a plan that will enlist local partners in land-use planning, including Tri-Valley cities’ water retailers and Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD).
Larsen said the overview phase would answer the question: “If a city wants to build a project, and wants Zone 7 to take it over, what are the standards Zone 7 would expect for operations and long-term management for that project?”
The phase-one overview is also important for financing a project, Larsen said, adding that projecting financial cooperation ahead of time is an advantage.
“You don’t want to promise a project, then not be able to deliver it,” he said.
Larsen believed the RFP will attract many different consultants.
Directors said that they like the idea of involving various groups and possibly including new stakeholders. Director Dennis Gambs suggested Friends of the Arroyo and the Alameda Creek Alliance.
Palmer wanted to see a proactive approach to collaborating with others. She cited residents on Foothill Road, who are worried about their walls near a flood control channel.
”I would like to see them involved early,” she said.