Zone 7 Water Agency board will now pursue negotiations to contribute to funding the expansion of Los Vaqueros Reservoir.
The Zone 7 board at its Aug. 19 regular meeting voted unanimously to move ahead over the next year to pay for its share of the project. However, the final commitment will depend on negotiations with Contra Costa Water District (CCWD), which owns the reservoir.
When board members asked staff what it will cost, Valerie Pryor, Zone 7 general manager, said it is not clear yet. Zone 7 and other agencies must determine how much and for what purpose they will use the project.
Pryor said it’s likely Zone 7 would spend somewhere in the mid-range — between $760,000 and $1.04 million.
The deal would provide is a good opportunity to move on with the reservoir expansion, said Pryor, but she didn’t necessarily like the “package deal” approach CCWD is taking.
Pryor would rather engage in separate negotiations for each of the two projects in which Zone 7 is interested — water storage in the Zone’s underground basin, and construction of the inter-tie pipeline. The pipeline would benefit Zone 7 because it would link to the South Bay Aqueduct (SBA) that Zone 7 uses to deliver water to its customers.
In 2016, Zone 7 contributed $400,000 to get a first version of the agreement underway with some environmental studies.
The pipeline would be ready in 2025; the total project, including reservoir, would be finished in 2030.
In the 1990s, CCWD built the Los Vaqueros Reservoir to improve its customers’ water quality when water from the Delta became too brackish during droughts. It saw an expansion work begin in 2010 to raise the earthen dam by 36 feet, bringing capacity to 60,000 acre feet (AF). An acre foot can supply two households for a year.
Now CCWD has contacted certain Bay Area water agencies to see whether they are interested in raising the dam higher and building a pipeline to increase Los Vaqueros to 275,000 AF. Those that contribute to funding will help the CCWD pay for a major expansion of its reservoir for its customers, as well as enable it to aid other agencies that want to raise levels in their own underground water storage basins.
Board Vice-president Angela Ramirez Holmes said she wanted to remind everyone of Zone 7’s drought lesson. She noted, “We need additional water for a while.”