ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — Zone 7 Water Agency held a virtual workshop April 1 to cover state standards the Tri-Valley’s water retailers are expected to meet.
This year marks the deadline for water retailers to prepare plans for 2021 through 2040. The state expects adoption by July this year.
As the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler, Zone 7 is not required to meet the standards. Instead, it will act as a supervisory entity, ensuring retailers are prepared to meet water demands.
The amount of water needed may escalate from time to time. For example, in an agricultural setting, the forecasted need is about 5,500 acre feet (AF) — a measurement of water that covers 1 acre to a depth of 1 foot and can serve two typical households in one year. But by 2030, the figure jumps to 7,800 AF and 5 years later, to 8,300 AF, where it levels off with no change in 2040.
A critical focus remains on having enough water in drought years. Zone 7 staff worked out a formula based on one normal rainfall year, five dry years and a very dry year. The planning by water retailers also must reflect diminishing reliance on water in the Delta. This includes such things as reverse osmosis treated water injected into the underground, and/or a Bay Area desalination plant with a pipeline to the Valley.
Another alternative would include expansion of the Los Vaqueros Reservoir in Contra Costa County. That would provide storage only; it wouldn’t expand the overall water supply.
The Sites Reservoir, which would generate 10,000 AF annually by 2030, presents another option.
At the meeting, Rhodora Biagtan, a consultant with water engineering firm West Yost, talked about various tools that can be used to try to reduce water demand or increase supply.
One approach is a water shortage surcharge. While it’s not mandatory, it could be used to offset revenue impacts due to water shortages and the effects of conservation, said Biagtan. One slide in the presentation showed a possible scale in fees based on usage. In Stage 1, those using less than 10% of the water shortage level, would not be charged a fee. In Stage 2, those in the 10% to 20% stage of “water wasting” would pay $0.26 per 100 cubic feet (CF). One CF amounts to about 7.5 gallons. The higher the water use, the more each level of 100 CF would cost.
In 2016, the average Californian used 85 gallons per person, per day, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.
Water use was highest from June to September, averaging 109 gallons per person per day. In the winter, from January to March, the average fell to 64 gallons.
Zone 7 director Dennis Gambs said that people would be paying more for water and getting less of it; he would like to avoid that outcome as much as possible.