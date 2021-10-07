Alameda County — The Zone 7 directors voted unanimously Sept. 15 to spend an extra $2.7 million to hasten a well-pumping project by one year.
The project will act as a guard against more drought inroads and prevent damage caused by rolling brownouts, which occur frequently during fire season.
Zone 7 Project Manager Brandon Woods explained that when the electricity goes out, the pumped well water being lifted up a hill to a treatment plant in the east suddenly becomes immensely heavy. That water then threatens to flow backward in the pipeline and destroy equipment in its wake.
Speeding up the project by one year raises the cost from $5.8 million to $8.5 million. Approximately $5 million is in the agency’s drought relief fund. Woods estimated a 5% to 8% increase in the water supply after the project is finished.
When Director Laurene Green asked Woods if Californians will see more rolling brownouts and fires in the future, Woods said it would be a good idea to move forward with preparations.
Zone 7 General Manager Valerie Pryor agreed, noting that the Delta has become less reliable as a water source.
“Ten years ago, you thought you might need emergency power during a major disaster,” Pryor said. “It looks like there are more droughts now ... so we have to rely more on the underground water basin ... We are looking at outages where we are 100% reliant on well production. We will have emergency generators for all our facilities.”
Woods recommended Conco, a commercial concrete firm, to complete the work. Zone 7 has contracted with them to do five projects over the past 13 years.
“The staff has never had any issues or claims arising from Conco construction projects,” said Woods.
Just before the vote, Director Sandy Figuers said it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“I would rather err on the side of safety,” he concluded.
LAFCO Likely to Urge Closer Valley Water Ties
The Alameda County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) is completing a five-year review of water services throughout the county.
LAFCO Executive Director Rachel Jones said during Zone 7’s Sept. 15 meeting that recommendations aimed to strengthen communication among Tri-Valley water agencies and encourage facility sharing are expected in November. Where feasible, officials say facility sharing could make Tri-Valley water delivery more efficient for cost savings and conservation.
Regular members of the county LAFCO board include Chair Sblend Sblendorio, a Livermore winegrower; Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner; Pleasanton Mayor Melissa Hernandez; Supervisor David Haubert of Dublin; Supervisor Nate Miley, whose district includes most of Pleasanton; East Bay Regional Park District Director Ayn Wieskamp of Livermore; and Ralph Johnson, longtime special districts member from Castro Valley, who worked in past years in the Zone 7 water supply program.
Alternates are Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown; former Livermore Mayor, Zone 7 director and professional water chemist John Marchand; Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold, vice president of the Dublin San Ramon Services District board; and Supervisor Wilma Chan of Oakland.