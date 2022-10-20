Nick Florini passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 65 after a 2.5-year battle with appendiceal cancer. Though he succeeded in fulfilling his dream of owning his own business, he always said his greatest accomplishment was that of raising his son. He loved Jesus and credited Him for giving him his family, which was most important to him. He dearly loved his son Tommy, daughter-in-law Marissa, grandsons TJ, Emmet and soon to be Micah, sister Mary and brother-in-law Josh, nieces Shari and Samantha, late brother Joe and nephews Forest and Cutter and wife of 41 years, Cece. A tinkerer and craftsman, he enjoyed his “Grampy’s Garage” where he created many things. His favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or your favorite charity. A private memorial was held.
