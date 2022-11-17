OBIT - Alma & Otis Farris.JPG

Alma Irene (Rhoades) Farris, 85, died peacefully at her home in Livermore, California on Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by family. Alma was born on Jan. 21, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois, the seventh and last child of Ernest Rhoades, a typesetter, and Margaret (Weber) Rhoades, a tailor. Alma attended Feitshans High School where she was a straight-A student who loved to read.

Otis Edward Farris Jr., 88, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Livermore, California just three days after suffering the great loss of his beloved wife Alma. Otis was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Springfield, Illinois, the middle child of three, to Otis Edward Farris Sr., a truck driver who fought as a US Marine in the Pacific Theater in WWII, and Maryann (Penny) Farris, a homemaker. He also attended Feitshans High School where he excelled and lettered in baseball, basketball, track, and football. “Pooch” was his nickname.