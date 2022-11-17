Alma Irene (Rhoades) Farris, 85, died peacefully at her home in Livermore, California on Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by family. Alma was born on Jan. 21, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois, the seventh and last child of Ernest Rhoades, a typesetter, and Margaret (Weber) Rhoades, a tailor. Alma attended Feitshans High School where she was a straight-A student who loved to read.
Otis Edward Farris Jr., 88, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Livermore, California just three days after suffering the great loss of his beloved wife Alma. Otis was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Springfield, Illinois, the middle child of three, to Otis Edward Farris Sr., a truck driver who fought as a US Marine in the Pacific Theater in WWII, and Maryann (Penny) Farris, a homemaker. He also attended Feitshans High School where he excelled and lettered in baseball, basketball, track, and football. “Pooch” was his nickname.
One day during high school football practice, Otis saw this young, petite girl by the name of Alma who was helping a friend cut oranges for the team. He thought she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen and had to meet her. So, with the help of friends, they met. From that day forward they were inseparable. Alma, as she would later tell her children, was surprised that this good-looking football star, talk-of-the-town athlete was interested in her at all. The two high school sweethearts soon married and started their life together. Within just three years, they had three children: Alma Irene (Farris) Nufer, Stephanie Ann (Farris) Adams-Catten, and Edward Otis Farris.
In the early years of their marriage, Otis worked various construction jobs in Chicago and was also a Golden Gloves Boxer on weekends to earn extra money for the family. When the construction work dried up, they made their way to Oakland, California. Once there, they enrolled their children in St. Leo’s School where Alma would coach the girls’ volleyball team and Otis would coach the boys’ CYO basketball team all the way to the State Championship.
Otis worked at Tesio Meat Company in Oakland as a Teamster supervisor for 40 years. While still living in Oakland, they would have their fourth child, Linda Diane Farris, who sadly passed away three days later due to complications from birth. They were, however, blessed two years later with another child, Carol Ann (Farris) Musselman. It is during this time that they fell in love with Fenton’s Creamery, their favorite ice cream parlor. In 1963 they then moved to San Lorenzo, California and finished out their family with two more daughters: Karen Sue (Farris) Sellick and Lisa Michelle (Farris) Hansen.
Otis coached his only son, Edward, at San Lorenzo Little League, all the way up through Arroyo High School, the seniors and beyond, even playing side-by-side with his son on adult men's teams. Alma and Otis were also President and Player Agent of San Lorenzo Bobby Sox and coached their girls every season. In 1979, they moved to Livermore, California, where they coached girls’ softball and were board members of Livermore Girls Softball Association. They also coached JV softball at Granada High School and later started a women's 18-and-under fastpitch travel team, which was sponsored by Miner Mart in Hayward, California where Alma worked as store manager for 20 years.
Upon retirement, the family opened East Avenue Video and Rincon Video in Livermore, California, remaining in business for many years. However, not being ready to completely retire yet, and being well into their sixties, Alma and Otis became long-haul truckers, which allowed them to travel and see the states. They visited 48 states in all. They even took their grandkids with them on their many travels. After finally retiring for good, Alma and Otis loved spending time with their family. They were both amazing and loving parents with big and generous hearts. They now found themselves the matriarch and patriarch of five generations. They were not only parents, but had become grandparents, great-grandparents, and great- great-grandparents. Through the years, they traveled to Europe and took many cruises and vacations with family and friends. They loved family holidays, backyard pool parties and barbecues, birthday celebrations and camping trips. They also enjoyed dining out every day, bowling three days a week and their many trips to Reno. They were always on the go. Grass did not grow under their feet. Their ages certainly did not slow them down.
Alma was an avid doll collector. She liked iced tea, black licorice, and eating dessert as her first course at mealtimes. Her favorite novel was Shogun. She loved murder mysteries, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. She made beautiful quilts for her children and taught Bible Study at Granada Baptist Church. Otis loved old westerns, anything John Wayne, and the movies Tombstone and Chicago. He liked coffee, chili on everything, chocolate-covered cherries, and Butterfingers.
Their active lifestyles, unfortunately, slowed down when the world closed in 2020. Their minds and bodies were healthy, but they began to age. In March of 2021, they managed to get on a plane to visit their daughter Stephanie in Arizona and to meet their newest great-great-granddaughter. They even managed to take their final trip to Reno in May for their 70th wedding anniversary. However, when the bowling center reopened, bowling was too hard on their bodies. Shortly thereafter, they were not mobile enough to dine out at their favorite restaurants or to leave the house.
Sadly, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, Alma, age 85, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Otis, age 88, heartbroken by the loss of his wife, passed away in his sleep three days later, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Alma and Otis are survived by their daughter Stephanie Ann (Farris) Adams-Catten and her husband Craig of Bisbee, Arizonia; their son Edward Otis Farris and his wife Janice of Mountainburg, Arizonia; their daughter Carol Ann (Farris) Musselman and her husband David of Livermore, California; their daughter Karen Sue (Farris) Sellick and her husband Thomas of Pleasanton, California; their daughter Lisa Michelle (Farris) Hansen and her husband Robert of Livermore, California; their daughter/granddaughter Ericka Tanya Nufer Farris-Chavez and her husband Louie of Oak Grove, California; their grandchildren Patricia Adams, Jennifer (Adams) Pimental, Maryanne (Farris) Abler, Bonnie Farris, Benjamin Musselman, Brittani Musselman, Brian Musselman, Paige Sellick, Grant Sellick, Jordan Hansen, Taylor Hansen, Robert Hansen, Louie Chavez, Jacob Chavez, Haley Chavez, and 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. They outlived their daughters Alma Irene (Farris) Nufer and Linda Diane Farris.
On New Year’s Day, 2022, the family held a private memorial service.
Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, we love you and miss you both dearly.