Abraham Josue Ibarra

My beloved and precious son, Aman:
God sent the angels to give you your wings to fly to God’s kingdom, where there is no more pain and no more suffering. I will no longer take you to that cold place where you would shake with fear when you saw the white gowns — looking at me, talking to me with those beautiful eyes full of love, light and peace. Your eyes were imploring me to get you out of that place, but it was necessary to take you there to save your life, my little white bird.
We will no longer run around in the mornings. There is no more fear of the winter, my love, my precious son.
You have left physically, but you remain in the wind, in the song of the birds, in the sigh of the night, and in the awakening of the day.
Your sister, brother and I will remember you always.
I love you, Abraham!
Mama
Visitation on Thursday, August 8 at 2 p.m., followed by Rosary at 4 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. All at St. Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore.