Ada was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the second youngest of six children with three older brothers, one older and one younger sister.
She was athletic, excelling in speed skating and other winter sports-including hockey and running across rubber ice during the spring thaw. She loved her Scottish roots, including shortbread, Scottish dancing and the bagpipes. Ada worked in a Fort Saskatchewan dental office in her teenage years, and throughout her life kept the Canadian tradition of serving tea. She was a consummate hostess and loved sharing an elegant table.
She completed college in Vancouver, B.C., and as a traveling nurse met her future husband, Dave Dorn, whom she married Dec. 14, 1953. They spent 67 wonderful years together, which included travel to all continents and living abroad, often wearing their signature world map jackets and making lifelong friends. She maintained her interests in nursing and health although transitioned to full-time homemaker after marriage. With the family she enjoyed hiking and camping. She grew many of the family’s fruits and vegetables, canned and made jams and pickles all summer long and sewed many of their clothes.
Ada enjoyed knitting and quilting, often for others, including prayer shawls and quilts for shut-ins, also gardening and tennis where she won trophies. She was very involved in church where she and Dave co-led Bible studies, and she shared elder responsibilities with Dave, bringing comfort and hope, especially ministering to those near death. For more than 30 years, she and Dave held leadership roles in International Marriage Encounter, and she was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and visited nursing homes among many other service activities. They always remembered birthdays and anniversaries faithfully sending handmade cards to an extensive list of friends and family.
She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and died at the age of 94.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dave (Jan. 10, 2021); and is survived by her four children, Kalani Baker (Howard Croy) of Arcata, California; Donald Dorn-Lopez (Patricia Dorn-Lopez) of Annapolis, Maryland; Patricia Dorn (Terrill Boykin) of New Orleans, Louisiana; Malcolm Dorn of Port Townsend, Washington; and eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was gracious and kind and lived by the motto: “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
Faith and family were her top priorities, and she lived a life in service to others. Her gentle warmth and kindness will be sorely missed.
A memorial service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Ministries in Livermore will be planned for later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.