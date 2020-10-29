Livermore resident Adele was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Winton, Minnesota, to Eino and Mary (Franti) Paaso.
Her family, including her younger sister, Laura, moved to Seattle, Washington, when Adele was 11. She met Art Edwards at a "mixer" dance, while both were attending the University of Washington in Seattle. Adele graduated with a BA degree in art from the University of Washington in Seattle in 1953, and married Art on Dec. 26, 1953.
Adele and Art lived in several locations in California while Art served three years in the Navy, including San Diego, where their first child, David, was born. They moved to Champaign, Illinois, in 1957, for Art to attend graduate school, and had their second child, Lisa. Art got a job at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory, in Livermore, in November 1960, and their next two children, Lori and Karen, were born in Livermore.
Adele was known by many as "The World's Best Mom" and "The World's Sweetest Woman." Adele was a full-time mother for many years, as well as fitting in many hobbies and volunteer activities, including being the treasurer for the local chapter of AAUW, playing bridge, sewing, teaching Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church, volunteering in her children's classrooms, chauffeuring field trips, being a member of the PTA, quilting, cooking, babysitting, doing art projects, hosting neighborhood Christmas luncheons with her good friend LaMyrl for over 40 years, and hosting many family get-togethers with extended family.
When her children got older, she worked at Livermore High School part-time as a para-professional, then worked full-time at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a forms analyst for seven years. Adele supported her children in every way and was an excellent role model. She encouraged Art's hobby of birdwatching, and often accompanied him. Adele remained friends with almost everyone she ever met and was known for remembering birthdays and sending letters. She loved to travel and went to Finland, England, Greece, Canada, and Alaska, and on many trips back to Minnesota and Seattle.
Her favorite times were getting together with family and friends. She loved seeing her sister, Laura, and nephew, Eric; remained best friends with her four children; and dearly loved her four granddaughters, Rachel, Kessler, Sierra and Kylie.
After Art passed away in 2012, she slowly developed Alzheimer's disease. Despite losing her short-term memory, Adele always retained her long-term memories, remembered every family member and friend, kept her cheerful, sweet disposition, and sense of humor.
Adele is survived by her sister, Laura Brown; nephew, Eric Brown; her children, David and Susan Edwards, Lisa and Bart Clowdus, Lori and Dave Morris, and Karen and Gary Ramirez; and grandchildren, Rachel Edwards, Sierra Rhodes and Kessler and Kylie Ramirez. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.