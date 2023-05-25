Al Ray Higdon was born Dec. 1, 1937, and went to be with the Lord May 13, 2023.
He was born to J. Luther Higdon and Lula Ethel Manis in Hanford California. As a child, Al mended melon crates that his father and brothers sold to make their living. He has had a hammer in his hand since he was nine years old. Al had three siblings, Frank, Winford and Molinda, all of whom have since passed on. He eventually left Hanford to join the Air Force in 1955. He drove military vehicles for the Army base Camp Parks in Dublin.
Shortly after being honorably discharged, Al married Reba Darlene Burrows in November 1957. They were married for 46 years before she went to Heaven to be with the Lord. Al and Darlene had two children, James Alvin Higdon of New York, and Dawn Denise Wallage of California. Dawn has two children, Brittany aged 24, and Allen aged 17. In 2004, Al additionally adopted Michele Brecht and her daughter Alexa Harvey.
Al was a carpenter and a general contractor who ran his own business, the Al Higdon Construction Company, founded in 1975. He loved working on remodels and room additions, doing hundreds over his 40+ years of labor. He operated mostly in the East Bay cities of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon.
In 2005 he married his second wife, Janet Lee Tyler. Al rededicated his life to Jesus Christ in 1992 and was baptized in 1993 by close friend John Rogers. Al has been an active member of the Livermore Tri-Valley Church of Christ ever since, attending every Sunday and helping to renovate the interior. He served on the Missing Man Ministry with Cornerstone Church helping widows who needed home repairs. He went every Wednesday night to Pastor Bob Ferro’s weekly Me’s Yoke Fellows Bible Study for 15 years, through which he worked on, and helped maintain, the Cross on the Hill near the Altamonte Pass with his 98-year-old friend Reese Peck. Al also helped with Habitat for Humanity. When people ask Al what his hobby is he would always tell them WORK. He loved to work and build things.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 17 years Jan Higdon, daughter Dawn, son-in-law Rodney, son Jimmy, son-in-law Dr. Gerson Nunes, granddaughter Brittany Wallage, grandson Allen Wallage, adopted daughter Michele Brecht, adopted granddaughter Alexa Harvey, daughter-in-law Sarah Carter, son-in-law Beau, son-in-law Rob Hoff, grandson Robert Hoff, grandson Josh Hoff, granddaughter Elora Carter, brother-in-law Louie Burrow, sister-in law Julie Burrow, niece Karen Honor, nephew Eddie Burrow, niece Evelyn Johnson, niece Liz Weight, nephew Sonny Anderson, great-nephew Gregory Anderson, niece Debbie Santaillanes, her husband George Santaillanes, niece Linda Sue Martin, niece Brenda Manchebo, Denise Collins, Janie Culbertson, Jamie Anderson, Jessica Looney and Jillian Anderson.
We want to thank Nurse Keith and Eva for the hours of care they put in to keep Al in the beautiful home that he built. We also want to thank Beth, Bojiie and Arnold for providing great care at New Haven Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to KLOVE CHRISTIAN RADIO.
There will be an evening viewing at Callaghan Mortuary on Tuesday, May 30, 5-8 p.m., and a morning viewing on May 31 at 10 a.m., prior to the funeral at 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Afterwards at 12:15 p.m., there will be a short graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3873 East Ave., Livermore, California. Following that, refreshments will be served at Tri-Valley Church of Christ, 4481 East Ave., at the corner of Almond Avenue and East Avenue until 2p.m.
The funeral service will be streamed at: Callaghan Mortuary on YouTube starting at 11a.m.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Higdon family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.