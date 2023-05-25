OBITS - Al Ray Higdon.jpeg

Al Ray Higdon was born Dec. 1, 1937, and went to be with the Lord May 13, 2023.

He was born to J. Luther Higdon and Lula Ethel Manis in Hanford California. As a child, Al mended melon crates that his father and brothers sold to make their living. He has had a hammer in his hand since he was nine years old. Al had three siblings, Frank, Winford and Molinda, all of whom have since passed on. He eventually left Hanford to join the Air Force in 1955. He drove military vehicles for the Army base Camp Parks in Dublin.