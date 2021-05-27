Alan Ernest Glace, born June 11, 1945, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Alan was born in Aylesbury, England, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy upon graduation and served proudly during the Vietnam War aboard the USS MARKAB from 1965 to 1969. Alan was one of the original founders of ICOM Mechanical in San Jose and retired as a UA Local 393 member after 35 years of service.
Alan loved video poker, going to the movies, fishing, and spending time with family. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Newman) Glace; and their two children, Thomas Arthur Glace and Denise Lynn (Glace) Estrada; their spouses, Kim Glace and Henry Estrada; grandchildren, James (JT) and Jacob Varney and Hailey, Taylor, and Brooke Glace. He was also Papa to six granddogs, Rosie, Daisy, Rico, Roger, Penny, and Luna. He is also survived by his brothers Raymond, Ron, and Artie Glace. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Glace family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.