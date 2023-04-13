The checkered flag was waved for the last time for Alan Keith DeClue when he unexpectedly passed away on March 24, 2023. Alan was born and raised in Livermore and spent much of his life working, living, and driving his hot rod cars around the town. If you drove a fast muscle car and remember cruising up and down First Street Livermore in the 80s, then chances are good you lost a race or two to Alan. With a wrench in his hand, he passed away in his automotive repair shop in Oakley, California at the age of 60 in the company of his beloved customers and lifelong shop buddies.
Alan had a passion for fixing things and realized early on that he wanted to spend his life around cars. While he never graduated from Granada High School, he nevertheless successfully found his way in life. With an intense enthusiasm for figuring things out on his own, he became a self-taught master mechanic who was able to repair anything on wheels, or anything else he set his mind to fixing. Starting his career before finishing high school, Alan spent nearly his entire life living his dream in automotive repair and classic car restoration.
At a very young age Alan fell in love with 1960s muscle cars and became especially fond of a 1967 Ford Mustang fastback that he converted into a Shelby replica. After acquiring the Mustang in his teenage years, the car became his lifelong passion that he hot-rodded all over town and in the backroad hills around Livermore. He loved everything Carroll Shelby created and eventually owned every major car produced by the man, including a GT-40 and an AC Cobra. Later in life he moved the race off the streets and opened up the throttle at vintage racing events at the likes of Thunderhill, Laguna Seca and Sears Point. He showed off his entire car collection, which also included a Ferrari 308 and an early 70s Corvette, at numerous car shows all around Northern California.
Alan lived a very full life engaging himself in many other passions in addition to exotic cars. As a child he was a very competitive kid playing all kinds of sports like soccer, tennis and baseball. He raced BMX bicycles, scaled the Livermore hills on dirt bikes up around Carnegie, and skied the world over from the slopes of the Sierra Mountains to the Delta River waterways. He loved flying and racing remote controlled airplanes, especially fast and acrobatic slope gliders above Lake Del Valle, and he attended numerous Reno Air Race shows throughout his life. He loved loud rock and roll music and wore his brilliant blond hair long like a 70s rock star, never really updating his cut after coming of age in his teenage years. In fact, to his last day he looked a lot like his earlier self, only with more wrinkles.
Alan also cared deeply about his personal relationships and family. He departs leaving countless indelible memories of his eccentric lifestyle and unconventional behavior on his customers, newfound friends and lifelong buddies. He leaves behind his cherished and loved daughter Danica DeClue, long term girlfriend Amy Ferguson, mother Merry DeClue, father Jerry (Amy) DeClue, brother Mike (Denise) DeClue, Aunt Donna DeClue (Thea Moore), nieces and nephews Christopher (Sara) Kurtzer, Laura (Bryan) Wilkins, Julian DeClue and Sophia DeClue. Sadly, Alan was preceded in death by his dear sister Nancy Melanson. Funeral services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on April 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.