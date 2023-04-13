The checkered flag was waved for the last time for Alan Keith DeClue when he unexpectedly passed away on March 24, 2023. Alan was born and raised in Livermore and spent much of his life working, living, and driving his hot rod cars around the town. If you drove a fast muscle car and remember cruising up and down First Street Livermore in the 80s, then chances are good you lost a race or two to Alan. With a wrench in his hand, he passed away in his automotive repair shop in Oakley, California at the age of 60 in the company of his beloved customers and lifelong shop buddies.

Alan had a passion for fixing things and realized early on that he wanted to spend his life around cars. While he never graduated from Granada High School, he nevertheless successfully found his way in life. With an intense enthusiasm for figuring things out on his own, he became a self-taught master mechanic who was able to repair anything on wheels, or anything else he set his mind to fixing. Starting his career before finishing high school, Alan spent nearly his entire life living his dream in automotive repair and classic car restoration.