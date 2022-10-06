OBIT - Alan Norman Bishop.png

Alan Norman Bishop was born June 7, 1943, in Fall River, Massachusetts and died Sept. 22, 2022, at his home in Livermore, California with his family at his side. His parents were Jeremiah and Mildred Bishop from Fall River, Massachusetts, both of whom preceded him, as did his brother Jeremiah Bishop Jr.; and baby boy Bishop, who was stillborn; along with his wife, C.Yvonne Bishop, who passed away in 2019.

Alan is survived by his daughters Melinda (Wally) Roeben; Jennifer (Gregory) Krause ; and his step-daughter Tracy McCullugh. He was also survived by six grandchildren, Macie Roeben, Kaylee Roeben, Hannah Krause, Natalie Krause, Dustin Spence and Tyler Spence; and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Jon.