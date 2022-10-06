Alan Norman Bishop was born June 7, 1943, in Fall River, Massachusetts and died Sept. 22, 2022, at his home in Livermore, California with his family at his side. His parents were Jeremiah and Mildred Bishop from Fall River, Massachusetts, both of whom preceded him, as did his brother Jeremiah Bishop Jr.; and baby boy Bishop, who was stillborn; along with his wife, C.Yvonne Bishop, who passed away in 2019.
Alan is survived by his daughters Melinda (Wally) Roeben; Jennifer (Gregory) Krause ; and his step-daughter Tracy McCullugh. He was also survived by six grandchildren, Macie Roeben, Kaylee Roeben, Hannah Krause, Natalie Krause, Dustin Spence and Tyler Spence; and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Jon.
Alan’s career started in the Christian ministry as a youth director in Woodland, California. In 1972, Alan began a new career in real estate when he received his real estate license. He received his broker’s license two years later. This new passion led him to purchase his own real estate company in 1976, which he renamed C21 Bishop Realty. In 1991, to better serve his customers, he founded Associated Mortgage Group. Later, he merged with another C21 office forming C21 Mission-Bishop Real Estate, which would go on to become the ninth largest C21 office in the country. He sold his C21 business in 2013 only to later open Bishop and Associates Real Estate, which is still operating today.
Alan will be missed. He was a loving father and grandpa, a wonderful boss and loyal friend. He loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian who had an unfailing Faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He didn’t fear death and was ready for the next chapter in his eternal life.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Fremont Chapel of the Roses located at 1940 Peralta Boulevard in Fremont. Alan’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Bay Area Baptist Church at 2929 Peralta Boulevard in Fremont California. If you’d like to donate, you can donate to Bay Area Baptist Church in Fremont.