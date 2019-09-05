Albert “Bill” Lewis

Resident of Livermore, CA since 1963
Bill left his adoring family on August 26, 2019, after a short battle with Metastatic Melanoma. He had finished his last wood project, played his last round of golf, and decided that it was time to tee up towards heaven and reunite with the love of his life and best friend, Cathy.
He was born in Modesto and spent his early years in San Leandro with his parents Albert F. and Isabel Lewis, who predeceased him, and his sister June.
Bill and Cathy grew up as next door neighbors and eloped in a 1936 Ford coupe at the ages of 19. They spent 53 incredible years of marriage together, leaving behind two children to carry their memories – Denise (Curt) Bowerman and Michael (Lisa) Lewis. Bill will also be greatly missed by his six treasured grandchildren and eight cherished great-grandchildren who knew him as “Grandpa with the lollipops,” due to his always ready bowl of Tootsie Pops at his Livermore home. He is also survived by his sister June Silva and many nieces and nephews.
Bill’s trade was precision sheet metal. Over the course of his 37-year career, he supervised three different departments at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He took his attention to detail and applied it to the many other facets of his life. His hobbies, which included wood working and golf, were all extensions of his attention to precision. The many works of his elaborate carpentry were on display in his home and his families’. Bill and his loving wife Cathy played golf more as a passion than a hobby. They traveled all over America to visit and play some of the most famous courses on Earth. They even went to Scotland to play “The Old Course” at St. Andrews. Bill won the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Championship Golf Tournament in 1985 and even managed to squeeze in a “hole in one” back in 2006.
Bill never accepted money for his wood projects and never played golf for prestige. He used these outlets as a way to extend himself through expression. His family always knew that when it came to Bill, everything was always done for love and nothing else. Bill’s warmth and passion for life will always stay with his family.
Graveside Services will be Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, located at 26320 Mission Blvd. in Hayward, Calif. Those who wish to may join our procession leaving from Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore at 10 a.m. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Lewis family.
