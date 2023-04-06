Albert David Edge passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023. He was at home with Theresa, his loving wife of 68 years.
Al was born in Swissvale, Pennsylvania in 1931 and served in the Air Force before heading west to California, to raise a family with his beloved wife.
For over 50 years, Al made Dublin his home. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife Theresa, his children David and Rosina, along with his son-in-law, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Helen. Al cherished his role as a grandfather to Jovanna, Angela, Nichole, Neil and Tony, as well as his eight great-grandchildren.
Al was a pillar of strength for his family, always there with a listening ear, sage advice and unconditional love.
Al was a kind and generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand. After retiring from Lawrence Livermore Lab, Al began serving his local community — including volunteering for the Boy Scouts, Little League and serving as president of the Dublin Senior Advisory Committee.
Al will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Rest in peace, Al Edge. Your legacy of love, kindness and dedication to family will never be forgotten.
Friends of Al, please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from noon-4 p.m. at the Dublin Senior Center. Donations to the Disabled American Veterans, in lieu of flowers.