Aldon was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Kearney, Nebraska to Louis and Jesse Reinhardt. Aldon was the youngest of seven siblings, and was raised on a farm, until the family moved west to Colfax, California.

Aldon served in the US Army and was stationed in the Marin Headlands as a radar technician for three years. After his time in the military, he settled into the Bay Area, where he met his wife, Margaret McBride. They lived in several communities before moving to Livermore.