Aldon was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Kearney, Nebraska to Louis and Jesse Reinhardt. Aldon was the youngest of seven siblings, and was raised on a farm, until the family moved west to Colfax, California.
Aldon served in the US Army and was stationed in the Marin Headlands as a radar technician for three years. After his time in the military, he settled into the Bay Area, where he met his wife, Margaret McBride. They lived in several communities before moving to Livermore.
He worked for many government agencies, including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, before starting his own business in Livermore, which he operated for 30 years. After closing his business in Livermore, he moved to Carson City, Nevada to pursue other business ventures.
Aldon was a great dad to his three boys, helping them with schoolwork, supporting them in all their sports and activities. Eventually all three boys went to work for their dad in his business.
He loved the Delta, where he lived for several years on Bethel Island. He also loved his boats, poker runs, county music, car racing events and Austin, Texas. He had a love for life and a great sense of humor.
Aldon took many trips to Austin, Texas and across the United States in retirement with his longtime companion Dona Bernard-Martin.
Aldon was preceded in death by both parents, seven siblings and his former wife. He is survived by his children, Rich (Currin) Livermore; Gary (Cathy) Livermore; and Tim (Beatrice) Colorado Springs and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.
We love you and miss you, Dad.