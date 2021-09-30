Alec Richard Willis, longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away at the age of 85. He earned bachelor and master degrees in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley, served in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington, from 1957 to 1959, and enjoyed a long career at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore.
Alec was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Anne Willis, of over 52 years, and is survived by their sons Jeffrey Willis and Mark Willis, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Alec’s evangelical Christian faith and family were important to him. A visitation was held at Callaghan Mortuary followed by a gravesite service at Memory Gardens cemetery on Sept. 14, 2021. Donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or locally to Shepherd’s Gate of Livermore.