Alex Ehrman, 62, passed away April 7, 2022, in Pleasanton, California, with his loving wife by his side. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018 and brain cancer in 2021. Alex was a native Californian. He served four years in the Navy right out of high school, then added eight more years in the Navy Reserves.
Alex enjoyed western, military, action, and rom-com movies and football games.
He loved being out in the great outdoors, a good BBQ steak, and using his green thumb in the yard and garden. There was always time to travel in the RV, camping, fishing with his wife, dog and cat.
Lake Del Valle, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, and the California and Oregon coasts were favorites.
Alex loved to work and had many jobs over the years. He met his wife while working at McWhorter’s Stationers. He spent the past 23 years working for Epicor Software, a job he enjoyed and where he made many friends around the United States. He had a gift of talking to people.
Alex touched the lives of many with his humor and positive outlook on life
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Lex and Lorraine, and his brother Timothy. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Robin. They were together 28 years.
There are many family members and friends that will miss his loving, fun, happy-go-lucky spirit. Alex will be missed by all who knew him and never forgotten. At his request, there will be no services at this time.