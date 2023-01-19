On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, Alfred Goldberg passed away from natural causes at the age of 99. Alfred was born on Oct. 2, 1923, in Montreal, Canada, son of Mary and Morris Goldberg. During his youth, Alfred loved skiing, playing soccer, ice hockey, badminton and basketball. During WWII, and while attending college, Alfred was a member of the Canadian Reserve Army. After graduating from McGill University in Canada in 1946, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a minor in thermodynamics and ceramic engineering, Alfred moved to the United States and earned his Master’s of Science degree in metallurgy from Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pennsylvania, where he was also employed as a teaching assistant in metallurgical studies for undergraduate students. Thereafter, Alfred took courses at the University of California, Berkeley where he earned his Ph.D. in metallurgy in 1953. He wrote his dissertation on heats of formation of copper and gold alloys, a work of science that is still applicable today. While at UC Berkeley, he met his beautiful and incredible wife, Tanna Guadalupe de la Torre, who helped him type his doctoral dissertation while working on her master’s degree. They married and moved to Monterey, then to Livermore, and were together until her passing in 2017.
After receiving his doctorate, Professor Alfred Goldberg joined the faculty of the U.S. Naval Postgraduate school in Monterey, California where he was hired as a professor to teach metallurgy to postgraduate US Navy officers from 1953 to 1964. During a sabbatical in 1961, Professor Goldberg served as a Fulbright professor at the National Engineering University in Lima, Peru and then in 1962, he taught at the Institute of Physics in Bariloche, Argentina. In 1964, Alfred was hired as a scientist for the Lawrence Livermore Radiation Laboratory, later known as the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. During his career at the lab, he earned countless letters of commendation and awards for his research and project leadership accomplishments and authored more than 50 publications. In the 1980’s, his project leadership included working with the US Army Materials Technology Laboratory and Army Tank Automotive Command (TACOM) to analyze wear behavior and develop improved tank track pads for the Abrams Tank. On April 12, 1994, he was awarded the Annual Federal Laboratory Consortium Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for the research and transfer of superplastic steel into production-scale demonstrations that improved the environment by eliminating the need to recycle machined waste. Alfred was a member of the American Society for Metals, the American Institute of Metallurgical and Mining Engineers, and Sigma Xi Honorary Scientific Society. At the end of his career as a scientist, Alfred co-authored a scientific book on Beryllium Chemistry and Processing, that was published in 2009.