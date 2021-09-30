Alfred James Aguirre, husband, father, grandfather and friend, left us on Saturday, Sept. 18, with his family by his side. He was 82.
Al was born on March 12, 1939 in Colorado. He was a musician from the age of 9 years old until his last days. Everyone enjoyed hearing him play the saxophone with his band or just playing for family and friends. He retired from America Can Company at the age of 50. He then started a second career as a barber in Dublin. He loved his customers as many became dear friends of his. He was loved by everyone that knew him and would stop to talk with people wherever he went.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Eva, of 55 years, his four children, two son in-laws and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at Chapel of the Angels in Fremont, California.