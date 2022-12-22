Alice was a widow as her husband USAF Lt. Colonel William August Ott went Missing In Action in 1970 in Vietnam.
Alice is survived by her children Catherine, William, and Michael; her brother Anthony DeRosa; and her sister Karen Barnard.
Alice was raised in Livermore attending St. Michaels and Livermore High schools. She then moved around the world with her husband and returned in 1969 to the present.
Alice led a full life with the love of her family, her dogs, her garden, her books, good food, travel, and bowling. Alice was a strong adventurous woman marrying a service man from another country (Canada), raising her family as a single mother, and taking many trips both near and far.
Alice worked for the federal government starting right after high school at Camp Parks Dublin California, where she met her husband, until her retirement from Veterans Affairs Hospital Livermore. Alice won many awards in the Infection Control and Voluntary Services departments at the VA Hospital.
Rosary and visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore. Catholic Mass and burial will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Michaels Church in Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Ott family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
