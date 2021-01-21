Alya was born in Stockton, California, to Ally and Fatima Abdallah and passed away peacefully with her husband by her side.
As a young child she lived in Lodi, California. Her family eventually moved to the Bay Area where she grew up in San Francisco and attended Marina Junior High and Lowell High School. The family moved to Alameda where she attended and graduated from Encinal High School. She graduated from San Francisco State in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in history. Subsequently, she acquired a teaching credential.
Unable to obtain a teaching position, she went to work for Blue Cross. She later took a position at Safeway Stores in the forms and printing division. She held many positions spanning a 32-year career, finally retiring as facility manager for the corporate campuses.
Especially close to Alya’s heart were her family and friends for whom she was always present and available. She loved to do counted cross stitch, throw parties, cook, take photos and travel. Hawaii and cruises were her favorites.
While working at Safeway, she met the love of her life. She married in 1988 to her husband of 32 years, Fred, also a Safeway employee.
She will be remembered for her joyful spirit, laugh, intelligence and sensitivity. Alya was a blessing to everyone who had the honor of knowing her.
She is survived by her husband, Fred, 10 nieces/nephews and their spouses; seven great-grandnieces/nephews; 11 godchildren; and a multitude of cherished friends.
Family received friends at Sorensen’s Chapel, Hayward on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Newman Hall – Holy Spirit Parish, Berkeley. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oakland.
If you desire, donations can be made to:
St. Jude Research Hospital, stjude.org, or Hope Hospice, hopehospice.com, 6377 Clark Ave, Dublin, CA 94568, or any charity of your choosing.