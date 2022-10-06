A lifetime resident of Livermore, Mrs. Amelia Webb, known as Amy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She had just turned 95 years old on Aug. 14, 2022. Amy was born in Livermore and was a member of one of the pioneer families who came to Livermore in the mid 1800s.
Amy was born into a family of three brothers and five sisters. She attended grade school at St. Michael’s Catholic School, graduated from Livermore High School and was a long time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She worked at the Fuse Works and in the local wineries in Livermore. Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Webb; and her daughter, Jamie Bernard. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Webb; and her son-in-law Tom Bernard; her brother Alfred Alviso and his wife; and her sister Carmel Swadley; along with many nephews, nieces and friends. Amy will live on in the hearts and minds of us all.