Andres “Andy” Luis Garcia

Andres Luis Garcia, better known as Andy, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020.
Andy was born to Andres and Amparo Garcia, in Habana, Cuba, where the family lived in the original Chinatown area. His father worked in a movie theater and his mom started her own successful credit card business. Andy began assisting with collections when he was 10 years old.
Andy and his younger sister, Amy, were brought to the U.S. in 1962, as a child refugees, by “Operation Peter Pan,” a program organized by the Catholic Welfare Bureau. He lived with 500 other boys at Camp Matecumbe, in Dade County, Florida, and Amy lived in a girls group home in Florida City, Florida, for almost two years, while their parents struggled to leave Cuba. While at camp, Andy earned money to send to his parents by picking tomatoes.
When the family reunited, they lived briefly in Miami, before moving to Richmond, California, where Andy initially attended Harry Ells High School, graduating from Richmond High School. In high school he sang with the Caprells, played football, and worked nights at a local restaurant.
Andy began his career in logistics at Delta Lines as a rater at age 18. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University, Hayward. He maintained his Cuban citizenship until the birth of his nephew, Paul. in 1977, when he realized he belonged in the U.S. He also assisted with the resettlement of refugees from Mariel, Cuba, in 1980.
He continued working in logistics/trucking and became a partner in Western Distribution, later selling his interest in that business. In 1990, he formed a new business, what is now GSC Logistics, in Oakland, California, with his business partner Scott Taylor. He was a respected and beloved leader and mentor in the logistics business.
Andy met his wife, Julie, in 1981, at their friend Angelina’s birthday celebration and married a year later. Their first home was in Union City. The light of his life were his two daughters, Rachel and Sofia. He was a coach on their softball and soccer teams in Pleasanton, where the family lived for 14 years before moving to Livermore in 2002.
Andy volunteered as a first holy communion mentor, was a Lions Club officer, and cared devotedly for his mother in his home. He was a recreational runner for many years, always an avid exercise enthusiast, and an amazing dancer. He loved nature and history programs. He worked tirelessly and was totally devoted to his family, as a loving husband and doting father.
Andy touched many lives with his integrity, generosity, and love, especially for his family, nephews, nieces, and his work family. He was an amazing storyteller and would tell jokes wherever he went. He will be remembered for his quick smile, sense of humor, eloquence in public speaking, and tender caring spirit. All who knew Andy are grateful for the love and joy he brought into their lives and how he made us feel cared for and protected. His spirit will always be in our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Andres Garcia to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services at: https://www.raicestexas.org/ways-to-give/donate/.
Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements, and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.