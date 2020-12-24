Andrew “Drew” Carlton Finster passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 29.
Andrew was born June 25, 1991, at Valley Memorial Hospital and remained a lifelong resident of Livermore. He was a 2009 graduate of Livermore High School and worked in many fields, including the construction industry.
As a young boy, Andrew had a love of trains, playing sports, and the great outdoors. As he grew, Andrew developed a talent and passion for music and was an avid A’s, Raiders, and Sharks fan. Andrew was a loyal friend, had a heart of gold, and his blue eyes and contagious smile permeated any room he entered.
Andrew was a beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend. He is survived by his parents, David and Rachelle Finster; brother, Matthew Finster; sister, Hannah Finster; grandparents, David and Karen Finster; Cheryl Ringer and Glenn Ringer; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The family held a private viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Callaghan’s Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, once restrictions allow for the celebration Andrew deserves. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunset Community Church, c/o Darin Anderson, 2200 Arroyo Road, Livermore, California, 94550.
