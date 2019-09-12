Andrew Grady Smith

Andy was the youngest last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents Julia and Claude Smith Jr., brother Ivan, and sisters Emily and Leanne.
Andy was born in Toccoa, Georgia, and raised in Conyers, Georgia. His family had a meat processing business which he had grown up working in until 1964 when he joined the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam from 1965-1967 and was promoted to Sergeant in 1966. He was a member of the Second Battalion, Ninth Marine, serving in over 17 major offenses. On return from Vietnam, he was stationed at Treasure Island, Calif., where he was handpicked to escort deceased soldiers home to their families. In the solemn honor of this position, he received many letters of appreciation for bringing home their loved ones. On December 5, 1968, Andy was honorably discharged from the Marines as a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
Andy is survived by his loving wife Georgette Smith, his daughters Kimberlee and Leanne, their husbands Ahmed and Cliff, his granddaughters Victoria and Gianna, and many more who shared his life and love.
Throughout his life, Andy enjoyed the hobbies of taking his daughters and wife on trips to the beach, fishing and camping, and shared with them his love for music – where they would have many days filled with singing and dancing. He had a love for traveling and sports, to name a few: football, baseball, golf and NASCAR racing. He loved barbecuing for his family and was known for his ribs, biscuits and cornbread. Andy always had a sweet tooth and was an avid snacker; there was always candy found in drawers and stashes of snacks around the house.
Andy was a one-of-a-kind man who touched the hearts of many around him. He held such deep love for his family and friends, truly cherishing the bonds he shared with them. Our hearts are heavy; we lost such love and light in this world, but even in his passing, we feel it still.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Smith family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.