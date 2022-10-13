Andy Stewart, musician, father and friend to many, passed away on Oct. 3. Andy was a part of the Livermore music scene for many years. He composed “Wine Country” as a tribute to the Livermore wine region and performed it on his guitar, accompanied by his “golden voice.” Although his many physical problems plagued him in the last years of his life, he never lost hope for the future. He always had plans to return to Nashville or gig with his musical friends.
A Celebration of Life and Music will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon – 3 p.m. at Blacksmith Square in Livermore. Please join his friends and family as we pay tribute to a one-of-a-kind man.