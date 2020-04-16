A beautiful, longtime Livermore resident and icon, Angelina (Angie) Navarro, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 84. Angie was born in El Centro, California, on Nov. 12, 1935, to Manuel Navarro and Gregoria Higuera.
Angie is survived by her children, Rosie Caldera, Gracie Miranda, Margie Caldera, Ricky Dueñas and Rauly Dueñas; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Ernest Ray Caldera.
Angie moved to Livermore in 1960 and took a job as a carhop at the A&W Drive-In Restaurant, where she worked for 23 years. She loved her job and got to know many people in Livermore while employed there. She loved joking with her customers and her customers loved her.
She also held other jobs, including working at K-Mart and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory cafeteria. She ended her working career at Triad, retiring when she turned 65.
She was also a loving, caring person who often gave to others even when she didn’t have much to give. She loved her family unconditionally; her grandchildren meant the world to her. She also loved jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She loved cooking for anyone who stopped by. Every Christmas she made delicious tamales for family and friends.
Her loving ways and her sense of humor will be missed. We take comfort in knowing that she is now rejoicing with Jesus. Rest in Peace Nana.
Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.