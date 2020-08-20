Livermore resident Angelo B. Martini, 94, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's.
Angelo was born on Aug. 1, 1926, in Gilroy, California, to Berto and Rena Martini, both originally from Genoa, Italy. He is a veteran of World War II, where he served as a communications linesman. Following the war, Angelo worked as a delivery driver for Kaplan's Produce and spent a good portion of his professional career as an international transportation manager for FMC in San Jose and later near Chicago.
For a short time, he owned a feed and farm store business in Atascadero, California, and he enjoyed some of his post-professional retirement years working as an activities director and maintenance supervisor for a nursing home in Port Charlotte, Florida, and as a produce manager for a grocery store in Lake Placid, Florida.
In his free time, Angelo greatly enjoyed simply hitting the open road; he and his wife, Holly, eventually purchased an RV to travel throughout the U.S., visiting nearly every state and major landmark. He always had a tale to tell with a wink in his eye, and he often attributed his longevity to following his father's advice of having a bit of red wine every day.
Angelo is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Megan) Olvera and husband Christopher; two grandchildren, Brenna McLeod and Connor McLeod; his sister, Irene Sullivan; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Harriette (Holly) B. Martini; and his sister, Frances Stradford.
Angelo will be interred at St Michael's cemetery in Livermore, during a private ceremony, on Aug. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you toast his memory with a glass of red wine and hug those close to you.