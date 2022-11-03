Longtime resident of Sunol, California, Ann Dowling sadly passed away just short of her 71st birthday after a brief illness. She was a Special Day Class teacher in the Livermore School District for 35 years. She leaves behind many long-time friends from her work, her card-making group, her bocce ball group, her water aerobics group and her neighbors in Sunol. Ann had an outgoing personality and made friends easily.
She is survived by her adopted son Allen Abrahamson; and stepson Leith Noble; and their wives. Ann had seven grandchildren. They are Kalyyssa, Kaden, Kent, Kyle, Kaela, Andrew and Leelu. She is also survived by her siblings Bill, Paul, Ed, Tom, Joanne and all their families.