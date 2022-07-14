Kip was born July 6, 1929, St Francis Hospital, San Francisco, the first child of Charles Ledlie Watson and Mary Ingraham Edie Watson. She was the great great-granddaughter of Bishop William Ingraham Kip, the first Episcopal Bishop of California and has always been proud of her family heritage.
Kip spent the majority of her youth in San Francisco, but her father had a job at the naval base in Agana, Guam, so the family moved there when she was a few months old. She had her first birthday in 1930 in Guam. She spent about a year on Guam before returning to California.
She used to say she learned to swim before she learned to walk. She passed on her love of swimming to her children and grandchildren. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in 1947. Then went on to study nursing at St Luke’s Nursing School, San Francisco, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1952. Later in her career, she became involved in Hope Hospice when they came to the Livermore Amador Valley.
She loved skiing and went on many different ski trips around the West. One ski trip she met Harry I. West, Jr. They were married at Grace Cathedral Chapel, SF, Jun 28, 1956, and settled in Livermore, as Harry worked at Lawrence Livermore Lab. She kept active with her children’s activities, as Cub Scout den mother for the boys and Camp Fire leader with the girls. She also enjoyed outdoor adventures with the family who spent most summers in the Sierra’s camping, backpacking, and burro trips; and winters skiing. During her youth she was a Camp Fire Girl, and as an adult led her daughter's group, and spent many years in leadership. Other passions included being involved with a Stitchery Group, Genealogical Society, Friends of the Vineyard, dancing, playing Mrs. Tru and being on the croquet team as a Ravenswood Docent.
She took up flower arranging, mostly in Ikebana - Japanese style. She won many first and second place awards for her arrangements. Kip was active in St Bartholomew’s Church, being on various committees, serving as lay reader, flower guild, sewing many of the banners, vestments and other items the church uses. She had a passion for travel that began in infancy, and she loved visiting her grandchildren living overseas in her later years. It was a great excuse to continue her love of travelling and visiting new places.
Kip passed peacefully in her sleep, at Creekview Health Center, Pleasanton, June 13. A Memorial Service will be held on July 30, at 10:30am, St Bartholomew Church. She will be laid to rest in the Kip Family plot in Cypress Lawn, Colma, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St Dorothy’s Rest Episcopal Camp and Retreat Center, Camp Meeker, California (where she spent many years as a camper in her youth, and retreats as an adult). And to St Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Livermore.
She will be missed by her children and grandchildren and many friends in the community.