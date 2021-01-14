Ann Yankovich Hurley, 91, formerly Sr. Emmanuel SNDdeN, died peacefully in hospice care in Pleasanton, California, on Dec. 26, 2020, with her husband at her bedside.
Ann was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 22, 1929. She leaves her husband, Charles; his children, Jane Hurley and John Hurley; her sister, Molly M. Campbell of Dayton, Ohio; and 17 nieces and nephews and their many children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose (Kantoci) and Anthony Yankovich; sister, Mary Fischer and Mary's husband, Miichael, and daughter, Julie, and her husband's daughter, Patricia Hurley Adams.
Ann married Chuck Hurley of Livermore, California, on her 50th birthday. They shared a love of family, travel, Croatian family heritage, friends, books, fine arts, gardening, food and wine. Chuck described Ann as intensely interested in everyone she met and having a knack for drawing out their life stories.
"Ann touched everybody. She didn't pass up anyone. Everything she did, she made it better," Chuck said.
Her sister Molly describes Ann as, "a dynamo, the most curious person I ever knew, and her life with Charlie was wonderful."
Ann was a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur in Reading, Ohio, from 1947 to 1967. As an SND in Cincinnati, she taught at Old St. Mary's, St. George and St. Michael parish schools, and at Mount Notre Dame High School. In Dayton, she taught at St. Peter Canisius and St. Robert Bellarmine parish schools. She held a bachelor's degree in education from the Teachers College of Athenaeum of Ohio and a master's degree in mass communications from University of Notre Dame, Indiana.
After moving to California, Ann was a textbook editor for educational publishers including Harcourt Brace Jovanovich. She also worked as an educational resource specialist in Livermore Public Schools.
No memorial is planned at her request.