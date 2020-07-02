Anna Keeton went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.
She was born to Maria and Edward Sedzik in Limanowa, Poland, on April 1, 1924.
At the age of 17, Anna was taken to Nazi-controlled Germany to work as a slave laborer in Heidelberg. After World War II, she was encouraged by her family to stay in Germany, because Poland was being overrun by Russia. While in Germany, as a displaced person working for the American Red Cross, she met an American soldier, Talmage Keeton, who became the love of her life. They married in Germany, and when Talmage’s military service ended, they came to the U.S. and settled in Ohio.
Anna and Talmadge loved to gamble in Reno, Nevada, and travel throughout the U.S. A big part of social life revolved around in the Polish American Club in Roseville, California, where they enjoyed volunteering, preparing for events, and socializing with their friends. They were especially fond of the dances where they were polka stars. In her later years, Anna enjoyed working in her garden and loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They family will miss her delicious cooking and her Polish wisdom.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Talmage; son-in-law, Terry; a granddaughter, Janel; and a great granddaughter, Holly. She is survived by her daughters, Joan and Rose; grandchildren, Chris (Sierra), Philip (Amber), and Jacob (Ashley), and Damon (Jenn); great-grandchildren, Isabella, Isaac, Evie, Ryan, Tyler and Brianna.