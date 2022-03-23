Anne Beeman Lack passed away on Feb. 26, 2022, in Pleasanton, California. She was 84.
A native of San Francisco, Anne was born to parents Josiah and Helen Beeman on Aug. 17, 1937. She graduated from Lowell High School and San Francisco State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history and a teaching credential. In 1960 she married William Lack and moved to Marin where she began her teaching career. They moved to Pleasanton in 1971 where Anne joined East Avenue Middle School, teaching English and art classes. She enjoyed being on the leading edge of technology, incorporating digital animation into the English literature curriculum. She retired in 1997, after 20 years. She dearly valued the friendships she made at East Avenue during those years.
In retirement, Anne loved to travel and took many memorable trips. She enjoyed summers at Pinecrest Lake – hiking, fishing, boating on the lake and making wonderful family memories. Anne had a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed fully participating in theme parties with family and friends. She loved music, playing both guitar and piano, and sharing that love with her family. She played guitar in the Celebration folk service at the United Presbyterian Church in the 1970’s, and performed in local theater productions in the 1980’s. At United Presbyterian Church, she joined a book club that became a cherished group of friends for more than 50 years. She was a lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan, always rooting for her favorite team on game day, with her beloved dogs by her side. Anne was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be forever missed by all that knew her and loved her.
She was predeceased by William Lack, her husband of 31 years, and her brothers Jerrold and Josiah Beeman. She is survived by her three daughters, Lindley Lack Rubero (Angelo), Jennifer Lack and Jessica Lack; grandson, Corbin Rubero; sister-in-law, Susan Beeman; niece Olivia Beeman, and nephew Joey Beeman. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.