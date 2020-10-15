Anne Kitchen was born to Astrig and Loris Boloyan on Sept. 5, 1926, in France.
In living her formative years through the struggles of 1930s and ‘40s Europe, she gained an extraordinary will to overcome - and overcome she did. Along with her family, she braved the toils of war-torn Europe, and in 1951, immigrated with her family to the U.S.
She came to this country with nothing more than her Christian faith, her tradecraft and very few resources, and she ambitiously built a livelihood and family. Shortly after coming to the U.S., she married Raymond Kitchen and worked as a seamstress. Her only child, Yvonne, was born in 1957.
Even in the ‘50s, when motherhood meant staying at home for most women, she enthusiastically continued to work and took a clerical job at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, which was a great source of pride for her as a new American. She loved the lab and worked there for over 50 years, through its early years in Berkeley to its later expansion to Livermore.
At a time when most women were homemakers, she tirelessly worked as the primary provider for her family, and continued to provide for and be a beacon of love and affection to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even into her 90s, when seeing her with her loved ones, it was clear that she never stopped being that ambitious young woman who endlessly loved and supported her family. She brought joy to her family and friends with her sense of humor and love of laughter.
She spoke five languages, loved to travel, and greatly enjoyed experiencing the world. She stayed young at heart, and when spending time with her, one could always see the young girl who learned how to laugh and enjoy life even amidst the chaos and strife of war. Anne Kitchen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 6th, 2020, but her extraordinary will to overcome, and the love she gave during her life, will continue on forever.