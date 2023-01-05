Anthony J. Escalona, 75 and a longtime Livermore resident, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, in Modesto, California.

Anthony was born on Feb. 25, 1947, to the late Isabel and Anthony Escalona. The family lived in Decoto, California, and later moved to Livermore to ranch on Taylor Lane, on what is now the corner of Vasco Road and Daphne Way.