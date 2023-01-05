Anthony J. Escalona, 75 and a longtime Livermore resident, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, in Modesto, California.
Anthony was born on Feb. 25, 1947, to the late Isabel and Anthony Escalona. The family lived in Decoto, California, and later moved to Livermore to ranch on Taylor Lane, on what is now the corner of Vasco Road and Daphne Way.
In 1956, the family moved into town, but continued farming in the area.
Anthony graduated from Livermore High School in 1965, was in the Future Farmers of America and exhibited livestock at the Alameda County Fair. He attended Modesto Jr. College and graduated with a degree in agriculture mechanics. He continued his education at Fresno State College. Anthony worked at a tractor sales and parts store in Modesto.
He began his employment with the City of Livermore in the street department and later worked as a mechanic until his retirement in 2005.
Anthony enjoyed restoring old cars and participating at local car shows. He enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Twin Bridges, where he explored off-road Jeep trails with family and friends. Anthony was seldom without his twin brother by his side.
Anthony is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Gerald; sister, Barb Gould (Shingle Springs); nephews, Brett Gould (Fiddletown) and Chris Gould (Manteca); and great-nephew Tommy C. Gould.
Services will be visitation on Monday, Jan. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m.; visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave. in Livermore; and Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., in Livermore. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, 3885 East Ave., in Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Escalona family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.