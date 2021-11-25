Anthony J. Gazzuolo, age 63, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 12, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Anthony is survived by his wife of 41 years Eileen (Mulroy); children Michelle (Allan) Boyd, Dominic Gazzuolo, Katie (Derek) Nelson and Susan (Eduardo) Rios; grandchildren Brenna Boyd, Gwynevere Boyd, Juliet Boyd, Michael Nelson and Scarlett Rios; and siblings Elaine (Charles) Oreskovic and John (Rosemary) Gazzuolo. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Patricia Mulroy; sister-in-law Maureen (John) Zelina; brothers-in-law Larry Triozzi, Michael (Jodee) Mulroy; Terry (Carrie) Mulroy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents John and Ann (Sabetta) Gazzuolo and sister Anita Triozzi.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and growing up in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, Anthony attended Cleveland Central Catholic High School. He was very proud of his Italian-American heritage and made a point of returning to Little Italy as often as possible, even after moving to California.
After marrying the love of his life Eileen Mulroy in 1980, they moved to the Cleveland suburbs. Although he worked as a retail parts manager for various car dealerships, Anthony worked on his gardening skills in his free time, resulting in a huge supply of summer harvest fruits! During this time, he also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5405, a membership he maintained even after moving out of state.
In 1993 the family moved to Livermore, California, where Anthony put his gardening skills to use by starting his own company Tri-Valley Garden and Lawn Care. This also gave him the opportunity to set his own hours and help in many areas of his children’s lives – working as a monitor at the middle school, helping coach softball teams and running them around to softball, soccer and band events. His gardens in his yard were always beautiful – and he leaves behind gorgeous rose bushes for his family and neighbors to enjoy.
Anthony was a bear of a man with a heart of gold who loved both his Budweiser but also a good glass of wine, his cigars, the Cleveland Browns and Indians (although they drove him crazy!), and his dog Vinny. At heart, he was a family man and was happiest grilling dinner on his back patio surrounded by family and friends with Dean Martin or Beatles music playing in the background.
There will be a celebration of life and burial in Cleveland in early 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Hospice, Dublin, California, or Valley Humane Society, Pleasanton, California.