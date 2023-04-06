Anthony (“Tony”) D’Angelo passed away on March 19, 2023, after a long illness. Tony was 66.
Tony was born in Italy. Tony and Tony’s brother Vince were adopted by Tony and Rose D’Angelo, and moved to Steubenville Ohio, then later moved to San Jose California, where Tony ran an HVAC company.
Tony was a long-time resident of Livermore California. Tony served four years in the Navy. Tony is survived by Rose D’Angelo, his wife Janet (Apgood) D’Angelo, his brother Vince (Anna), daughter Janette (John) Leal, sons Michael (Tiffany) and Anthony and grandchildren Johnny and Sienna.
The family wishes to thank the Livermore VA hospital for the wonderful care they provided for Tony.