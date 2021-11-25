Resident of Dublin, California
Tony has left this Earth to be with our Lord and his beloved wife Marie. He passed away peacefully at his home following a long illness. He was the eldest son of Joseph and Mae Russo of Martinez, California.
He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1954 where he was very popular and was an excellent athlete. His leadership abilities led him to hold many student-occupied offices including president of the Boy’s Federation, president of the Student Council and Student Body President. An outstanding athlete he starred in football, basketball and track having achieved All-County recognition in all three sports. His speed and agility earned him the nickname "Cat" which remained with him through this lifetime.
In the business world he was a banker for 44 years starting as a teller at Bank of America and eventually retiring from California Federal Bank. During that time, he held such offices as Branch Manager, Director of Security and Regional Manager.
After retiring Tony and his wife Marie became volunteers with the Dublin Police Services and participated in many events sponsored by the Dublin Police. They also became Neighborhood Watch Block Captains for many years, during which time they spearheaded the Neighborhood Watch National Night Out events. Theirs was one of the most popular gatherings in Dublin, always attended by members of the Dublin City Council, Police Services, Fire Department, Highway Patrol and members of several Dublin city offices.
Tony will be fondly remembered for his hobby of photography and his skill in the use of Photoshop, his woodworking abilities, and for his talent in the kitchen including his wonderful banana nut bread.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mae Russo, brother Sal Russo and his beloved wife of 56 years, Marie. He is survived by his daughter Renee (Bernie) of Sparks, Nevada; his son Tony, Jr. (Krissy) of Dublin; his granddaughters Angela Smith (Nate) of Sparks, Nevada, and Olivia Russo of Dublin; and grandson Connor Russo of Dublin; great- granddaughters Briannah Smith, Hannah Smith and Olivia Smith; and great-grandson Micah Smith, all of Sparks, Nevada.
Services will be held at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore, California, on Friday, Dec. 10, with visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The funeral will be held from 1 – 2 p.m., with burial immediately following. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Russo family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.