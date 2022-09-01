Antonio was born in Colón, Panama. He moved to the United States when he was 18 years old to pursue his studies. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Heald College in San Francisco and went on to obtain his master’s degree in lighting design engineering from Parsons School of Design in New York. He was a lifelong learner and continued his studies in nutrition and Catholicism. He was an active member of St. Michael Church and enjoyed sharing the word of God with others. He found his true calling was as a teacher. He lived most of his life in the Bay Area and moved to Livermore in 2015.
He passed on Aug. 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ethelin and Antonio Gressel; and his brother Roberto Gressel. He is survived by his daughters Denicia Gressel and Zuleika Jimenez; his grandsons Noah Gressel, Enrique Jimenez, Reinaldo Jimenez and Jahir Jimenez; his sister Graciela Gressel; his brother Reinaldo Gressel; his ex-wife Linda Galvan-Gressel; his niece Claudine Gressel; his nephews Romeo Miller and Danilo Miller and Ademir Gressel; his great-nieces Kyana Miller and Tatyana Miller; and his great-nephews Romeo Miller and Marcello Miller. His presence will be dearly missed.