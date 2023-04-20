Arlene Margaret Conger passed away Feb. 24 at the age of 88 years. She leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Roy Conger, son, Conger (spouse Amy), daughters, Laura Conger-Maxey (spouse Kevin), and Mollie Jensen. She was the beloved grandmother to Marissa, Tamara (partner Erin), Michael, Jena and Stephen (partner Kadie); in addition to great-grandchildren Kai, Ronin, Jackson, Savannah, Cylis and Azi.
Arlene was a versatile fiber artist who was an avid knitter, basket weaver and jewelry designer, as well as creating woven textiles on her loom, spinning her own yarn from fleece and making detailed needlepoint pictures. This love of creativity brought her to a group of close friends that would gather each week to work together on their projects, a group that lasted throughout most of her lifetime.