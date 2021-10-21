Arlene Wenger Tebo of Livermore, California passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born in San Francisco on April 20, 1933 to Virginia Farrell Wenger and Harry Wenger. Her beloved brother, Allan Wenger was born two years later.
She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in San Francisco.
Arlene raised her three children, Ron, Janie and Mark in the Bay Area. She taught them how to work hard and to value family. In 1973 she married Vincent Ledford Tebo. Arlene enjoyed arts and crafts and for years she enjoyed going to crafts shows with the items she handcrafted. Her favorite vacations were on a cruise ship where she and Vince danced.
We will never forget her dancing to “Proud Mary.”
Her sons, Ron and Mark lived in Idaho and for many years she and Vince visited them every summer. Arlene was a great help to Janie in raising her daughters and she enjoyed every moment of being with them.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Vincent Ledford Tebo, her daughter, Janie Westcott of California, her sons, Mark Seiler of Hawaii and Ron Seiler of Idaho, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life in her honor in the spring of 2022.
