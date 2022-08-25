Arnold Kirkewoog passed away on July 24 due to complications of lymphoma. Instead of the 48 hours predicted by doctors, he spent ten days gently drifting away, occasionally opening his eyes to see who was at his bedside, then perhaps reliving his world travels, connecting his electric car to his new photovoltaic system, planting a new crop of tomatoes, planning his next invention, painting local landscapes and, of course, dancing up a storm. In these final days, he never stopped living fully and deeply, too busy and too inspired to stop for anything.
A first generation, only son of Norwegian parents, growing up in San Francisco, Arnold never ceased to educate himself — navigating tugboats, installing sound systems, designing and using turn signals and seatbelts before they were standard issue, and taking watercolor classes at the Palace of Fine Arts. He met his wife, Margo, at a dance by the Russian River. Margo gave her phone number to Arnold, and this led to an amazing 64 years of marriage.
When he joined the Navy, tests revealed his gifts for science and technology, and he was trained in electrical engineering. During these years on duty in the South Pacific, he monitored nuclear testing, making dirty martinis on the deck of a military ship watching mushroom clouds. These experiences led him to Livermore and a career at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory, where he participated in the development of solid-state transistor technology, experiments on satellites and more.
In their first house in Livermore, he buried a turret room, cut out of a destroyer, in his backyard as a bomb shelter, perhaps inspired by Margo’s experience in Holland during WWII. Later, he and his wife, Margo, built their own house on the outskirts of Livermore, raised two children, built a cabin in the Sierras from which they took countless backpacking trips, and led the charge of renovating the Livermore Barn. For 50 years, Arnold and Margo were celebrated figures of Livermore, volunteering, painting and dancing wherever and whenever they could.
After he retired and after the passing of his wife of 64 years, Margo, Arne resettled in Baywood Park/Los Osos. He quickly became one of the colorful characters of this eccentric community — wearing his Hawaiian shirts and plantation hats, letting his treasured hair grow down to his shoulders, dancing with anyone and everyone. Every time he was on the bay, he would smile and say, “Life doesn’t get better than this.” It did get better… He met his best friend Eleanor who introduced him to vegetable gardening, meditation and exploring the sights and landmarks of the Central Coast.
In his final decade, he visited Norway and reconnected with the extended family of his mother Ellen. Upon his return to Baywood, he raised a Norwegian flag on his backyard and proudly put on a hand-knitted Norwegian sweater over his Hawaiian shirt whenever the fog came in. And right up to the end, he remained as intrepid, colorful and determined as ever. Just before being hospitalized, Arnold had accompanied his Dutch nephew on a hike up Black Hill and told his oncologist that he wasn’t about to let chemo ruin his treasured full head of silver hair. And when he was barely able to speak, he motioned for us to come close for some final words. This followed: “I think I swallowed a magnet.” No farewell, no mushy sentiment, just a nod to technology and his belief that anything can be fixed and improved.
Arnold is survived by his daughter Ingrid; son Eric; son-in-law Jan; daughter-in-law Sule; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In the memory and spirit of Arnold Kirkewoog, please choose one of the following and do it with gusto: dance to live music, hike, tell a joke, have a dirty martini with three olives, plant a garden, take something apart, improve it and put it back together, pick up a sketch book and learn to see, volunteer.