Arnold Kirkewoog passed away on July 24 due to complications of lymphoma. Instead of the 48 hours predicted by doctors, he spent ten days gently drifting away, occasionally opening his eyes to see who was at his bedside, then perhaps reliving his world travels, connecting his electric car to his new photovoltaic system, planting a new crop of tomatoes, planning his next invention, painting local landscapes and, of course, dancing up a storm. In these final days, he never stopped living fully and deeply, too busy and too inspired to stop for anything.

A first generation, only son of Norwegian parents, growing up in San Francisco, Arnold never ceased to educate himself — navigating tugboats, installing sound systems, designing and using turn signals and seatbelts before they were standard issue, and taking watercolor classes at the Palace of Fine Arts. He met his wife, Margo, at a dance by the Russian River. Margo gave her phone number to Arnold, and this led to an amazing 64 years of marriage.