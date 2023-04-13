OBIT - Arnold R Clobes.jpg

Arnold passed away peacefully with family and friends present at Stanford Health Care Medical Center in Pleasanton, California after a long illness.

Arnold was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Wadena, Minnesota to Harold and Agnes Clobes. After graduating from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Minnesota in 1957 he attended South Dakota State University for two years and later graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1962 with a BS degree in electrical engineering. He attended Brooklyn Polytechnic from 1964 to 1966 where he earned an MS degree in electro physics.