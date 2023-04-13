Arnold passed away peacefully with family and friends present at Stanford Health Care Medical Center in Pleasanton, California after a long illness.
Arnold was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Wadena, Minnesota to Harold and Agnes Clobes. After graduating from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Minnesota in 1957 he attended South Dakota State University for two years and later graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1962 with a BS degree in electrical engineering. He attended Brooklyn Polytechnic from 1964 to 1966 where he earned an MS degree in electro physics.
His career working in scientific research took him to many different parts of the United States. His first job was at Bell Labs in upstate New York from 1962 to 1964 where he met his future wife, Carol Collins, in the church choir in 1963. Arnold and Carol were later married in 1967. After their marriage, they moved to Connecticut where he worked at United Aircraft Research and Development in East Hartford, Connecticut for 10 years from 1966 to 1976. In 1976 he moved west to Richland, Washington to work for Exxon Research and Development at Hanford from 1976 to 1981 on the AVLIS program. In 1981 he moved to Livermore, California where he worked for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) until his retirement in 2004. After a short period of retirement, he resumed work at LLNL and officially retired from LLNL in 2011 after working on the AVLIS program and on the NIF project as an operations manager.
Arnold always had an interest in nature and the outdoors and enjoyed many different activities such as bicycling, camping, fishing, flying, gardening, mountain climbing and skiing with family and friends. He climbed several of the volcanic peaks in the Cascade Mountain Range including Mt. St. Helens before its eruption in 1980. One of his favorite outdoor activities was road cycling. He traveled across the United States twice from coast to coast on his bike and would consistently ride 4,000+ miles per year.
Arnold had a lifelong passion and interest for education and learning. He loved to read books and he completed several certificate programs at UC extensions. He had an interest in astronomy and even built his own telescopes and mirrors. In addition to his own self-education, he had an interest in educating others. He taught science to elementary school children through the TOPS program in Livermore as well as physics to high school students in Tanzania through the Asante Africa Foundation Program. Arnold also always helped with, and encouraged, education for his children and family members.
Arnold also had an interest in traveling not only domestically but internationally as well. He loved to take long road trips to camp at many of the national parks throughout the United States. Arnold and Carol also liked to travel internationally and visited many different countries including Australia, Canada, China, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand and many different European countries.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol Clobes, son Scott Clobes in Denver, Colorado, son Todd Clobes and his wife Dawn in Sacramento, California, granddaughter Sabrina Clobes, sister Lila Panek, brothers Armin Clobes and Don Clobes, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Ministries (OSLM) at 1385 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, California on June 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. Charitable donations can be made to the OSLM school scholarship fund or to a charity of your choice.