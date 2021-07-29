Arthur J. Solomon passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 13, 2021. Art was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Roberta Solomon. Art grew up in San Bruno, California and maintained contact with many high school friends up until his death. He graduated from Cal Berkeley with a degree in psychology. He received his doctorate degree in 1974 and then worked for Kaiser Permanente for 30 years before retiring to continue a private practice for 16 years. Art met his wife, Ann, in 1967, and after a whirlwind romance, they married in 1968. Art enjoyed his family and was revered by them all. He was very proud of his daughters, Siah (Fred) and Carrie (Tim) Brophy. He got tremendous pride and joy watching all nine of his grandchildren participate in their many activities. Siah's children are Savannah, Abigail and Maxwell. Carrie's children are Emma, Isabella, Griffin, Porter, Trey and Paisley. He will be missed by his sister, Beth Casper, and his brother Harvey as well as nice Laura Youngblood and his nephew Jeff Solomon. Art will be remembered for his humor and empathy. He had a gift and love for helping others and an ability to connect with anyone. He was deeply-loved and will be missed by family and friends.
