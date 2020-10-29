Arthur “Jack” Cooley passed away at 82 years of age in Pleasanton, California, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Jack was born in Hillsboro, Oregon in 1938 to Willa and Ray Hundley. He had five siblings, Loretta Duncan, Mike Cooley, Don Hundley, Steve Hundley and Gary Hundley. Jack was raised by his paternal grandmother and attended Benson Polytechnic High School in Portland, Oregon.
He joined the Air Force and proudly served his country while stationed in Illinois, Japan and South Dakota. During his service, he learned aircraft mechanics. In 1960, Jack married the love of his life, Alexandra (Alex) Mendes, in Portland, Oregon. They started their family and civilian life, with Jack first working at Boeing in Washington state. Jack began a 31-year career with United Airlines in South San Francisco as an aircraft mechanic.
Jack was proud of his three children Lisa, Mark and Laura, and his six grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin, Jill, Katie, Alycia and Michael.
Jack enjoyed gardening, playing cards and helping their local church Saint Timothy’s Friday night bingo and Christmas Bazaar. Both Jack and Alex belonged to the Peninsula Fuchsia Society, and their backyard was a beautiful showcase of fuchsias and flowers.
Jack retired in 1996 and returned to the Pacific Northwest. He and Alex were able to travel the world and help at their new parish St. Joseph’s. Jack was proud to be the head usher at the evening mass. They also participated in the local Elks Club. Jack lost Alex in 2014 after 52 years of marriage.
In his final years, Jack lived in memory care closer to his daughters and enjoyed the activities of the home. He will be missed.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace.