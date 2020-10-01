Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Uncle, Arturo Nazareno passed away peacefully at home as he always wanted, with his wife Connie by his side. He was 86 years old.
He was born in Hawaii, raised in the Philippines and returned to the U.S. in 1956. He and Connie met while traveling as migrant farm workers picking fruits and vegetables in California. He was a sought-after rose bud grafter, with many farms seeking his talent and requesting him to travel out of state for his almost perfect percentage rate of growth. They were married on Aug. 20, 1961. They settled in Livermore and had 3 sons and 11 grandchildren.
Art, as he was known, was always seen traveling the streets of Livermore on his moped scooter. He worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 27 years as a landscaper until he retired in 1993. He was a tireless worker who also had numerous side jobs within the landscaping world, taking care of other people's yards as if they were his own; he took so much pride in his work!
He was a die-hard Oakland A's fan, taking his boys to many games, especially on giveaway nights. He would always root them on while watching the games on TV. He would even cheer the replays.
He was a regular card player and BBQ visitor at Camp Corregidor. He was always the life of the party with his quick sharp wit and humor. Always the prankster, he kept everyone on their toes at the family BBQ's.
He relished his role as a grandfather. He was always giving and supportive. He would always sit outside waiting for them to come home from school and then take them to the store and buy them candy and soda.
Art is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie; their three sons, Arturo Jr. (Cindy), Jack (Lori) and John (Jen); 11 grandchildren, Arturo III, Jacquelyn, Kyle, Alexander, Sierra, Lauren, Jack Jr., Colby, Benjamin, and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph "The Jet" Cairel; brothers, Esming and Francis; sister, Elizabeth; and both his parents, Tomas and Dolores. He will be greatly missed by his eight siblings, Thomas Cairel, Josie Cairel, Angie Palino, Evelyn Cabalbag, Stella Palino, Edmund Cairel, Roy Cairel and Joy Juan, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary. Visitors will be asked to pay their respects and wait outside, as there is a 25-person limit at a time inside Callaghan due to COVID-19. Eulogy, family and friend comments will take place at the St. Michaels Cemetery visitation tent at 12:30 p.m., with final committal at the graveside at 1:30 p.m.